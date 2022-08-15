ShinyBud Changes Corporate Name to Shiny Health & Wellness Reflecting Broader Retail Growth Strategy; Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - ShinyBud Corp. ("ShinyBud" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNYB) is pleased to announce its corporate name change from ShinyBud Corp. to Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. to reflect the Company's expanded retail focus and enhanced mission to be a trusted source for health and wellness solutions and services. The Company first established itself as a retail cannabis company centered on becoming a premier adult-use cannabis retailer in Ontario, and has since broadened its retail growth strategy to focus on a more robust customer-driven health and wellness model through targeting pharmacy acquisitions.

"Changing our corporate name from ShinyBud to Shiny Health & Wellness demonstrates our commitment to widening our retail focus beyond cannabis towards developing a pharmacy line of business aimed at building a network of community pharmacies across Ontario," stated Kevin Reed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "It's one of the next steps in our repositioning in both adult-use cannabis and health and wellness solutions, while enhancing our value proposition for shareholders with an additional pillar of growth in a stable sector."

Mr. Reed added, "We more than quadrupled the size of our cannabis store network through a combination of new store openings, mergers, and acquisitions over the last 18 months, which have reported higher sales and a very healthy gross margin. We look forward to building another solid store network from our target-rich pipeline of pharmacy acquisition prospects."

Shiny Health & Wellness is the parent company of Shiny Bud Inc. o/a ShinyBud Cannabis Co., which will continue to operate the cannabis portfolio, and mīhī Health & Wellness Inc., the newly established retail division for the Company's planned pharmacy portfolio.

In connection with the new corporate name a new CUSIP number has been assigned to the Company's common shares. ShinyBud anticipates that, subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), the common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new corporate name and new CUSIP number (CUSIP 82464L100 / ISIN CA82464L1004) on or about August 17, 2022. The Company's ticker symbol will continue to be "SNYB". Investor Relations materials will be accessible at the new URL www.shinyhealthandwellness.com as of the date above.

Continuance Under Canada Business Corporations Act

The Company also announces that it is proceeding with a change in its corporate jurisdiction by way of a continuance under the Canada Business Corporations Act (CBCA). The continuance, which was approved by shareholders at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on July 15, 2022 and is expected to be completed in the coming days, will effectively re-incorporate the Company under the CBCA. ShinyBud was originally incorporated under the laws of British Columbia. As a federally incorporated corporation under the CBCA, the Company's charter documents will consist of its articles of continuance and bylaws, copies of which will be available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

To more efficiently plan for potential future capital transactions that might be undertaken in connection with the Company's acquisition strategy, ShinyBud has filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada other than Quebec. The preliminary shelf prospectus is subject to regulatory review and will be updated during the course of that review.

If following the conclusion of regulatory review the Company files a final base shelf prospectus that becomes effective on the basis contemplated by the preliminary shelf prospectus, it will enable the Company to qualify, subject to compliance with all further securities regulatory requirements, for public distribution in all provinces of Canada other than Quebec, up to CAN$50,000,000 aggregate initial offering price of common shares, subscription receipts, warrants and/or debt securities, including units comprised of more than one of such securities, during the 25-month period that the final shelf prospectus is effective.

The Company's filing of a preliminary shelf prospectus or, in due course, a final shelf prospectus is not an offering of securities, and there is no assurance that there will at any time be an offering made under the shelf prospectus or, if there is, regarding the terms, timing or circumstances of any potential future offering of securities. The specific terms of any future offering of securities (if any) made under the shelf prospectus will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering. A prospectus supplement will contain specific information concerning, among other matters, the securities to be issued and the use of proceeds from any such issuance.

Any future offering of securities that the Company may undertake will be subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including any required approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which any such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About ShinyBud

ShinyBud Corp. is on a mission to help people Never Settle, Live Fully. The Company recently broadened its retail growth strategy beyond adult-use cannabis by establishing mīhī Health & Wellness, a new line of business focused on building a network of community pharmacies across Ontario. Striving to provide a more diverse and accessible cannabis experience for adult consumers, ShinyBud Cannabis Co. is a well-established brand in Ontario strategically located in markets less saturated with cannabis retailers. The Company's board and management team hold extensive retail operating experience, a key competitive differentiator in leading its growth strategy. ShinyBud trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the ticker symbol SNYB. For more information, please visit investors.shinybud.com.

