Shincheonji Word Seminar Captivates The Younger Generation … 400 Attending Pastors Impressed

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - On the morning of the 5th, there was a lively atmosphere in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul as the "2024 Shincheonji Revelation Fulfillment Evidence Word Seminar" held by the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony drew 14,000 attendees and over 400 pastors.

Notably, around 4,000 young adults attended, creating a vibrant scene. Over 50 participants came from other religious backgrounds, including Buddhism. This was an exceptional turnout, given the trend of declining religious affiliation, especially among younger generations.

Myung, a woman in her 20s from Mapo District, noted that she saw the promotional efforts in Hongdae. "I have a friend who attends Shincheonji (Church of Jesus), and I wondered why they continued attending despite the negative perceptions. After seeing the promotional activities, I decided to find out more," she shared.

After the seminar, these attendees expressed reactions like, "I misunderstood," "It's a place where people gather to follow God's will," and "This experience sparked my interest in Revelation."

Chairman Lee Man-hee addressed the attendees, saying, "The content of the Book of Revelation and the Four Gospels is undoubtedly difficult to understand because it is written so complexly. That's why it is even more important to see the reality of these prophecies and understand them through the evidence," he emphasized.

He continued, "People cannot believe because they don't know. Pastors must strive to understand first to teach properly. This is not about bringing people to our church," stressing the importance of understanding.

When Chairman Lee encouraged attendees to verify how the teachings of Shincheonji differ from their own and to provide spiritual nourishment to their congregations at the right time, the audience responded with applause.

Kim, a Presbyterian pastor in his 70s, remarked, "One of the biggest concerns today is the decreasing number of young people attending churches. Here, however, there are so many young people, all with bright expressions, and I couldn't help but be impressed. I think there are aspects that our pastors should definitely come and see for themselves."

