Shift Connect Ltd. Acquires Olympia Currency and Global Payments, Elevating International Banking Solutions for Clients Across Canada

CALGARY, AB, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Shift Connect Ltd., a leading Canadian provider of foreign exchange and global payment services, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Olympia Currency and Global Payments, an established Alberta-based firm recognized for its personalized approach to international banking and cross-border currency solutions.

This acquisition brings together two highly respected companies, combining decades of experience, trusted client relationships, and advanced financial technology. The result is a stronger, more capable offering for clients who rely on efficient, secure, and responsive international payment solutions.

For Olympia clients, this transition represents a meaningful enhancement. Clients will continue working with the same trusted team and relationships they value today, now supported by Shift Connect's capabilities, deeper global banking network, and advanced technology infrastructure.

"We're excited to welcome Olympia and its clients to Shift Connect," said David Kelcher, CEO of Shift Connect. "There is strong alignment between our organizations in how we approach service, relationships, and results. By bringing our platforms and expertise together, we're able to deliver a more powerful, seamless experience while preserving the high-touch service Olympia clients expect."

"This is a natural evolution for our business and our clients," said Neil McCullah, President of Olympia Global Payments. "Our clients will continue to receive the same level of personalized service they've come to rely on, now complemented by an expanded platform and global reach."

The combined organization further strengthens Alberta's position as a hub for modern financial services, supporting businesses and individuals navigating increasingly complex global markets.

The transaction is subject to Bank of Canada approval under the Retail Payment Activities Act (Canada) and customary closing conditions, with completion anticipated on or before March 31, 2026.

For more information, visit www.shiftconnect.com or www.olympiacgp.com.

SOURCE Shift Connect

Media Contact: Britanny Burr, Director of Communications, Shift Connect Ltd., [email protected], +1 (403) 688-0216