SHIFT CANADA SURVEY: Canadians agree now is the time to be bold and innovative

We need to think big, think bold, new poll shows

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadians believe we need to embrace innovation now in order to protect our quality of life for future generations, a new national opinion survey shows.

The new survey, by Nanos Research for Shift Canada, found that a large majority of Canadians said the time is now for us to be bolder, and think bigger, when it comes to innovation, even when some risk is involved.

The survey found:

Fully 60 per cent of respondents agreed, and 32 per cent somewhat agreed, it is important that Canadians embrace ambition now to protect our quality of life for future generations.





A total of 58 per cent of respondents agreed, and 31 per cent somewhat agreed, that if Canadians hold back now from taking bold action as a country, we could miss the opportunity to thrive in the future.





What Canadians want for their country they are not necessarily doing for themselves. Although 43 per cent agree, and 45 per cent somewhat agree, that Canadians need to be open to innovative ideas even if they carry a risk of failure, only 32 per cent agreed (39 per cent somewhat agreed) that, over the past year, their willingness to do so has increased.



And only 25 per cent agreed, and 42 per cent somewhat agreed, that over the past year Canadians have become more open to innovation.

The survey was conducted for Shift Canada, a new Canadian registered charity dedicated to shifting the attitudes of Canadians toward a more risk-taking, innovative, entrepreneurial culture that will benefit current and future generations and boost productivity.

The recent Federal Budget saw Prime Minister Mark Carney's government set targets to spur $500-billion of private-sector investment by 2030. In a speech in support of his Budget, the Prime Minister said: "We've had too long looking down, not taking risks. The risk is not to take risks."

"We know we have the capacity as Canadians to be bold and innovative and there is a clear sense from our Shift Canada survey that Canadians feel now is the time to do it," said Shift Canada CEO AJ Tibando, adding that the survey is just the first step toward a comprehensive Bold Ambition Index (BAI) the organization plans to introduce early in 2026.

"We just need to go for it. As Canadians shift their thinking about our place in the world, it will require a concerted effort by business, educators, government and the public to recognize and act on this challenge moving forward," Tibando said.

Added Shift Canada Founding Board Chair Richard Abboud, President and CEO of Forum Asset Management: "This survey speaks directly to why we created Shift Canada. As a group of business leaders, entrepreneurs and investors, we share a deep focus on Canada's economic prosperity and way of life, and we believe now is exactly the right time to take action and re-launch our economic mindset as a country."

About Shift Canada

Shift Canada is a national registered charity dedicated to building a culture of boldness and risk-taking through education and public awareness. It was launched by a group of business leaders, entrepreneurs and investors who are passionate about the future of Canada's economic prosperity and way of life. Shift Canada's flagship education program, Shift Failure, teaches students between grades 5-12 to develop a positive relationship with failure. Through the program, they learn to view failure as a vital step in the journey of learning and a normal part of the risk-taking process when trying to do innovative, new things. In 2025, Shift Failure served 162,000 students in 5,100 schools across Canada.

