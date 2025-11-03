Sheridan Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning appoints Dr. Cindy Gouveia as President and Vice Chancellor

Championing access to education, inclusion, and the next era of Sheridan excellence

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Governors of Sheridan College and the Presidential Search Committee are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Cindy Gouveia as the college's President and Vice Chancellor, effective January 8, 2026.

Dr. Gouveia's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Sheridan, one defined by creativity, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to expanding access and opportunity for every learner. Her leadership reflects the college's ongoing commitment to transparency, inclusion, and renewal as it looks to the future. A respected and progressive voice in Canada's postsecondary sector, Dr. Gouveia brings more than two decades of experience in advancing opportunity, fostering innovation, and transforming lives through education.

"Dr. Gouveia's vision supports Sheridan's greatest strengths: creativity, collaboration, and community," said Mary E. Hofstetter, Chair of Sheridan's Board of Governors. "Her leadership will guide Sheridan into a new era defined by enhanced access, inclusion, and possibility. She understands that Sheridan's strength lies in its shared purpose -- faculty, staff, students, and community partners working together toward a common goal of accessible, creative, and high-quality education. Our students will see, through her example, that their own potential is limitless and that education can open every door."

Dr. Gouveia's understanding of the student experience runs deep. She recognizes that the path to postsecondary education is not always linear: life circumstances, responsibilities, and opportunity can shape each learner's journey. This is why she has devoted her career to breaking down barriers and expanding access, so that education remains within reach for every student who seeks it.

As Vice-President, Global Strategic Partnerships & Advancement, and President of the George Brown College Foundation, Dr. Gouveia led record-breaking campaigns raising tens of millions in scholarships and bursaries for students, created new pathways for under-represented learners, and strengthened ties among education, industry, and community.

Her leadership approach -- connecting purpose with possibility -- reflects Sheridan's unique strength as a place where applied innovation and creative excellence intersect.

"Education reshapes what is possible," said Dr. Gouveia. "I've seen how the right opportunity can transform not just a student and their family's future, but their confidence and sense of self. Sheridan's creativity and compassion make it a place where that kind of transformation happens every day. I want every student to know they belong here and that their story, like mine, can lead to extraordinary places."

Dr. Gouveia holds a PhD in Higher and Adult Education from the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE) at the University of Toronto, an MBA from the University of Guelph and a Diploma in Hospitality and Tourism Administration from Centennial College. Her leadership philosophy, rooted in empathy, equity, and collaboration, reflects Sheridan's commitment to transparency, inclusion, and accountability.

As President and Vice Chancellor, Dr. Gouveia will guide Sheridan's continued evolution as one of Canada's most forward-thinking and inclusive postsecondary institutions. She will reinforce its internationally recognized leadership in applied education and creative excellence, elevate the student experience, and ensure that access, well-being, and opportunity remain at the heart of every decision.

Please join us in welcoming Dr. Cindy Gouveia as the next President and Vice Chancellor of Sheridan College.

About Sheridan College

Founded in 1967, Sheridan is one of Canada's leading postsecondary institutions, renowned for creativity, applied learning, and innovation in its programming and for outstanding student services. With campuses in Oakville, Brampton, and Mississauga, Sheridan serves more than 27,000 full-time learners across a wide range of disciplines.

SOURCE Sheridan College

Media contact: Meagan Kashty, Manager, Communications and Public Relations, Sheridan College, [email protected]