Sheridan Brothers Trust Announces the Resignation of Trustee

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sheridan Brothers Trust (the Trust), announces the resignation of Kieran Prashad as Trustee. The Company would like to thank Mr. Prashad for his years of service and wish him well in his future endeavors.

SOURCE Sheridan Brothers Trust

Please contact: Michael Sheridan, President, CEO and Trustee of Sheridan Brothers Trust at +1 (416) 619-2005.