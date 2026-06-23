Sherbourne Health sees demand for 2SLGBTQ+ programs double as youth needs intensify

Toronto community health provider reports 35 per cent increase in 2SLGBTQ+ youth service encounters, with housing, employment and food insecurity among top concerns

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - As Pride Month brings visibility to 2SLGBTQ+ communities, Sherbourne Health is calling attention to the growing year-round need for affirming, low-barrier health and community supports.

Over the past three years, Sherbourne Health has seen the number of clients served through its 2SLGBTQ+ programs and services double, without a corresponding increase in resources. The demand is especially pronounced among youth: 2SLGBTQ+ youth service encounters increased by 35 per cent from 2024 to 2025, while one-on-one and group encounters increased by 43 per cent over the same period.

Among 2SLGBTQ+ youth accessing Sherbourne's services, the three most pressing concerns identified are housing, employment and food insecurity – underscoring the need for supports that address health, safety and stability together.

"Pride is a time of celebration, but visibility alone does not guarantee safety, stability or access to care," said Hazelle Palmer, President and CEO, Sherbourne Health. "The growing demand we are seeing tells us that queer, trans and non-binary people, especially youth, need more than symbolic support. They need affirming programs, safe spaces and practical supports that reflect the full realities of their lives."

Sherbourne's experience is unfolding alongside a broader national shift in public attitudes. A recent Statistics Canada survey found that while most Canadians still agree people should be able to express their gender however they choose, that support has declined since 2018. For Sherbourne, the findings reinforce the importance of sustained investment in programs that help 2SLGBTQ+ communities feel safe, supported and connected year-round.

At Sherbourne Health, 2SLGBTQ+ care extends well beyond the exam room. Through programs such as SOY (Supporting Our Youth), trans and non-binary youth supports, culturally informed programs for Black 2SLGBTQ+ youth, family resources, employment programming and recovery supports, Sherbourne helps community members access care, food, housing navigation, mentorship, employment pathways, mental health support and safer spaces.

As demand continues to grow, sustaining these programs requires ongoing community investment. One way Sherbourne Health mobilizes that support is through ICONIC: The Big Fun Party, its signature fundraising event in support of 2SLGBTQ+ programs and services.

Now in its second year, ICONIC will return on Friday, October 23, 2026, at Daniels Spectrum in Toronto. The 2026 event will be headlined by Grammy-nominated Canadian music icon Deborah Cox, with Van Goth, Hollywood Jade and Thee House of Kiki FUBU joining the lineup for an evening of divas, dancing, ballroom energy and community celebration.

Launched in 2025, ICONIC raised more than $100,000 for Sherbourne Health's 2SLGBTQ+ programs and services and was nominated for a Canadian Event Award in the category of Best Event for a Community Based Charity or Non-Profit.

"ICONIC was created to be big, bold and full of joy, but also to make a tangible difference," said Joe Goulart, Director, Fund Development and Communications, Sherbourne Health. "As the need for our programs continues to grow, events like ICONIC help ensure Sherbourne can keep providing accessible, affirming supports for the communities we serve."

Early bird tickets are available until June 30, 2026. To learn more, purchase tickets or explore sponsorship opportunities, visit iconicparty.ca.

About Sherbourne Health: Sherbourne Health is a provider of integrated health services, combining high-quality clinical care with responsive, culturally appropriate community programs, delivering low-barrier services to those who need them most. Our doors are open to everyone, with a special focus on 2SLGBTQ+ communities, people experiencing homelessness, and newcomers to Canada.

About ICONIC: ICONIC: The Big Fun Party is Sherbourne Health's signature fundraising event in support of its 2SLGBTQ+ programs and services. Built around bold performances, music, dancing and community, ICONIC raises funds to support equitable, informed and affirming care for Toronto's 2SLGBTQ+ communities.

SOURCE Sherbourne Health

Media Contact: Primary: Sean Benmor, NATIONAL Public Relations, [email protected], 416-676-6482; Joe Goulart, Director, Fund Development and Communications, Sherburne Health, [email protected], 416-826-5276