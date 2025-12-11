SHER PRODUCE TECHNOLOGIES EXPANDS INTO LOBLAWS, SOBEYS AND ZEHRS, STRENGTHENING ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE, CLEAN-LABEL NUTRITION

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - SHER Produce Technologies today announced the expanded availability of SHER Squares in Loblaws/Zehrs and Sobeys stores across Ontario, strengthening access to clean, real-Whole Fruit, Vegetable and Protein nutrition at a time when many Canadians are facing rising food insecurity and higher grocery costs.

SHER Produce Technologies expands retail presence with listings at Loblaw, Sobeys and Zehrs, supporting affordable, clean-label nutrition. (CNW Group/SHER Produce Technologies)

The addition of Loblaws/Zehrs and Sobeys, two of Canada's most established grocery banners, marks a significant milestone for the women-led, Canadian-made food innovation company SHER Produce Technologies. Every purchase of a SHER Square supports SHER's Buy One, Feed One model, which donates a nutritious serving to someone in need. As of December 2 (Giving Tuesday), the company has contributed 8 million servings to food banks through this program.

"Families are looking for food that is nutritious and affordable, and retailers are looking for products that bring real value and innovation to the shelf," said Sherri Belton, Co-Founder and CEO of SHER Produce Technologies. "We are proud to see SHER Squares available at Loblaws/Zehrs and Sobeys, especially heading into a season when community need is so visible. Our mission has always been to make real whole food nutrition accessible while ensuring every purchase helps someone else along the way."

Designed to provide real whole food, fruit, vegetable and protein as an alternative to ultra-processed breakfast and snack products, SHER Squares are made from fresh fruits and vegetables, never powders or concentrates, adding egg whites and whey protein isolate to deliver complete protein. Retailers are pricing the package at $3.99. Each package contains 40 g of protein, 20 g of fibre, and four full servings of fruits and vegetables, with no additives, preservatives, gluten, or nuts.

By upcycling "not pretty" produce that would otherwise end up in landfill, SHER is helping build more sustainable, circular practices across Canada's food retail sector. To date, the company has:

Rescued more than 902,000 kg of produce

Donated 8 million servings

The company has also created 17,500+ hours of meaningful activity for adults with intellectual disabilities in its facility.

With distribution now spanning Loblaws, Zehrs, Sobeys, Farm Boy, Longo's, Goodness Me, Healthy Planet, Calgary Coop, select independents, and Shoppers Drug Mart produce sections, SHER Squares continue to redefine what convenient, nutrient-dense breakfast and snacking can look like in the Canadian market.

About SHER Produce Technologies

Founded in 2012 in Toronto, Ontario, SHER Produce Technologies is a women-led, Canadian-owned company pioneering whole fruit, vegetable and protein technology, creating nutrient-dense breakfast & snacking products. Its flagship product, SHER Squares, combines whole fresh produce with complete proteins to deliver balanced, ready-to-eat nutrition, affordably to consumers. SHER integrates social impact and sustainability into every facet of its work, from rescuing "not pretty" fruits and vegetables to its Buy One, Feed One program to creating inclusive opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities.

Mission: Eat Good. Do Good. Feel Good.

