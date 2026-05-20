Shelter Lending Corporation Announces Acquisition of Accepted Financial Corp., Accelerating National Growth Strategy

KELOWNA, BC, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Shelter Lending Corporation is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Accepted Financial Corp., marking a significant milestone in the company's continued expansion as a leading provider of alternative mortgage solutions across Western Canada.

As part of the transaction, Brad Currie, Managing Director of Accepted Financial Corp., will join Shelter Lending's leadership team. Brad brings over 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry, having built a highly respected lending platform known for strong broker relationships and practical execution.

"This acquisition is about alignment. Accepted Financial has built a strong reputation for service and relationships, which fits perfectly with how we approach lending. We're excited to welcome Brad and his clients into the Shelter platform and continue to build together," said Dave McKitrick, Founder & Chairman of Shelter Lending.

Founded in 2014 and rebranded in 2019, Shelter Lending is a Canadian alternative mortgage lender operating across British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba. The company operates a mortgage investment fund structured as a mutual fund trust and has grown to more than $100 million in assets under management.

This acquisition represents another key step in Shelter Lending's long-term vision to become a nationally recognized leader in alternative lending.

"As we continue to grow and execute our vision, we remain grounded in disciplined underwriting, strong relationships, and responsible growth. Our goal is to continue building a lending company that brokers, borrowers, and investors can trust," said Jayson Zilkie, President & COO of Shelter Lending.

Shelter Lending remains focused on disciplined residential lending, strong broker partnerships, and providing practical mortgage solutions for borrowers who may not fit traditional lending channels. Guided by its long-term vision, the company continues to prioritize the protection of investor capital through conservative underwriting, residential real estate security, and steady, responsible growth.

SOURCE Shelter Lending Corp

Media Contact: Jayson Zilkie, President & COO, Phone: 1-866-777-9567, Email: [email protected], Website: shelterlending.ca