Shelly Cerrelli Certified as Candidate for Mayor of Vaughan in Two-Candidate Race

Business and community leader challenges incumbent Mayor Steven Del Duca as Vaughan voters prepare to choose the city's next mayor on October 26

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Shelly-Ann Starlette Cerrelli has officially been certified as a candidate for Mayor of Vaughan in the 2026 Municipal Election, setting up a two-candidate race between Cerrelli and incumbent Mayor Steven Del Duca.

The City of Vaughan released its official list of certified candidates on August 24 following the close of nominations.

Cerrelli enters the race as an entrepreneur, business and wealth strategist, founder and community leader with more than 20 years of experience building businesses and working across sectors including real estate, technology, telecommunications and innovation.

She says her decision to run is rooted in a belief that Vaughan is at an important point in its development -- and that residents deserve both strong leadership and a genuine choice about the city's future.

"Vaughan is an extraordinary city, but growth alone is not enough. Residents should be able to see and feel that growth improving their everyday lives," said Cerrelli. "Whether we are talking about traffic congestion, affordability, taxes, infrastructure or how residents interact with City Hall, people want leadership that listens, challenges the status quo and gets results."

Cerrelli's campaign will focus on the everyday issues affecting Vaughan residents while presenting a broader vision for how one of Canada's fastest-growing communities should develop.

Among the issues she intends to bring to the forefront are traffic congestion and transportation, responsible management of taxpayer dollars, housing and affordability, economic opportunity, infrastructure and sustainable growth, and greater accountability and accessibility at City Hall.

Cerrelli believes her experience outside traditional politics gives her a different perspective on municipal leadership.

"I am not entering this race because I want a political career. I am entering because I believe leadership should be about service, accountability and solving problems," Cerrelli said. "I have spent much of my life building, creating and finding solutions when the path forward was not obvious. I want to bring that same mindset to Vaughan."

The campaign will emphasize direct engagement with residents across all five wards, including door-to-door canvassing, community conversations, digital engagement and public events.

Cerrelli is inviting residents -- including those who may not normally participate in municipal politics -- to become part of the conversation.

"You do not have to agree with me on everything. What I ask is that Vaughan residents take a serious look at both candidates, ask difficult questions and decide what kind of leadership they want for the next four years," Cerrelli said.

The 2026 Vaughan Municipal Election takes place Monday, October 26, 2026, with advance online voting scheduled for October 9 through October 18.

About Shelly Cerrelli

Shelly Cerrelli is an entrepreneur, business and wealth strategist, founder, investor, wife, mother of five and community leader with more than two decades of experience in business.

A Jamaican immigrant who built her life and career in Canada, Cerrelli's experience spans real estate, technology, telecommunications, entrepreneurship and other innovation-driven industries.

She is a certified candidate for Mayor of Vaughan in the 2026 Municipal Election.

Media Availability

Shelly Cerrelli is available for television, radio, podcast, print and digital interviews regarding her candidacy, her vision for Vaughan and her personal journey from Jamaica to entrepreneurship and municipal politics.

SOURCE Shelly Cerrelli Candidate for Mayor of Vaughan

MEDIA CONTACT: Shelly Cerrelli for Mayor Campaign, Website: VoteForShelly.ca, Email: [email protected], Telephone: 647-953-1810