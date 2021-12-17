Shell joint venture Mayflower Wind granted right to power Massachusetts residents with additional renewable wind energy

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Mayflower Wind Energy LLC (Mayflower), the 50-50 joint venture between Shell New Energies US LLC (Shell) and OW North America LLC, has been awarded the right to provide 400 MW of offshore wind energy by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and its three biggest utilities as part of Massachusetts' 83C III offshore wind energy procurement. Combined with its power purchase agreement of 804 MW awarded in 2019 from the 83C II procurement round, Mayflower could deliver more than 1200 MW of clean energy to electricity customers throughout Massachusetts and New England. That is enough energy each day to power over half a million homes and businesses.

With today's announcement, Mayflower will start development of the federal lease area and continue pursuing additional energy contracts until the full 2000 MW maximum lease capacity is realized. Subject to a future investment decision, operations are expected to be commissioned in the mid to late 2020s. The award is accompanied by an economic development package that includes commitments to spend up to $42.3 million, including $27 million over 10 years to the South Coast Community Foundation.

"This has been a significant week for our company and renewables businesses. Announcing a substantial expansion of our global solar portfolio along with this considerable offshore wind contract award showcases Shell's progress towards providing zero- and lower-carbon assets and technologies," said Wael Sawan, Integrated Gas and Renewables & Energy Solutions Director. "Shell remains committed to meeting our customers' needs by providing a range of renewable power generation options."

Shell's target is to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society's progress towards achieving net-zero. As part of the measures to fulfill its targets, Shell is progressing its wind business by building on a foundation of offshore experience and leveraging operational excellence, including safety and cost-efficiency, with positive community and regulatory relationships.

Notes to editors

The total economic package will support the building of the offshore wind supply chain; provide for education and training of an offshore wind workforce; make significant investments in local ports, businesses, and infrastructure; as well as offer diversity, equity, and inclusion measures that include the hiring of specialized firms and support for low-income electric consumers, among other measures.

Mayflower Wind is one of Shell's two significant US offshore wind entries. In June 2021 Atlantic Shores, a joint venture with Shell New Energies LLC and EDF Renewables North America, won the rights to provide 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable offshore energy to New Jersey , enough energy to power over 700,000 homes.

and 20 miles south of . Shell aims to sell more than 560 terawatt-hours globally per year by 2030 as part of its Integrated Power business, twice as much electricity as the company sells today, and expects to serve more than 15 million retail and business customers worldwide as a leading provider of clean Power-as-a-Service.

On February 11, 2021 , Shell set forth its Powering Progress strategy, including details of how it will achieve its target to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society's progress as it works towards the Paris Agreement goal of limiting the increase in the average global temperature to 1.5°C. In October 2021 , Shell set a target to reduce absolute emissions by 50% by 2030, compared to 2016 levels, which includes all Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Cautionary note

The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities.

Shell's operating plan, outlook and budgets are forecasted for a ten-year period and are updated every year. They reflect the current economic environment and what we can reasonably expect to see over the next ten years. Accordingly, Shell's operating plans, outlooks, budgets and pricing assumptions do not reflect our net-zero emissions target. In the future, as society moves towards net-zero emissions, we expect Shell's operating plans, outlooks, budgets and pricing assumptions to reflect this movement.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Shell.

The contents of websites referred to in this press release do not form part of this press release.

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this press release that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

