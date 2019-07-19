SheaMoisture To Host A Four Day Pop-Up Celebrating Beauty And Culture In Lead-Up To Toronto Caribbean Carnival

Located in Downtown Toronto at 128 Peter Street and leading up to North America's largest Caribbean cultural festival, Toronto Caribbean Carnival , the SheaMoisture Pop-up will become a destination to celebrate the global Black community with an impressive and empowering line up of speakers, artists and community leaders. Complimentary hairstyling services with SheaMoisture's iconic haircare will be provided by Toronto's top salons.

The SheaMoisture Pop-up will feature a keynote by Tracy Moore, host of Cityline who will talk about the successes and struggles in being a Black woman in media, and Sister Talk Leadership Academy's Karlyn Percil will conduct a workshop titled, "HAIRstory" discussing the aesthetic, emotional and cultural layers associated with natural hair. The Pop-up will feature musical performances by JUNO nominated recording artists Jully Black and Ammoye, and indie-pop singer Domanique Grant, as well as featured beats by Toronto's top celebrity deejays. The Pop-up will also host informative panel discussions, artwork showcases by Benny Bing and Alexis Eke, and a natural hair masterclass and Q & A session with cosmetic chemist, Sister Scientist.

"It's exciting for us to debut the SheaMoisture Pop-up in Canada and partner with influential women and organizations, who are leading conversations about beauty, culture and identity through stories and learnings," says Kimberly Paige, Chief Operating & Brand Officer of Sundial Brands, manufacturer of SheaMoisture. "SheaMoisture has always been committed to serving the underserved in beauty by honouring every woman with products that address her individual needs and empower her to celebrate her unique journey. Our foundation is built from Sofi Tucker, our founder & CEO Richelieu Dennis' grandmother, who sold nuts in the village market in Bonthe, Sierra Leone to support her family. SheaMoisture is her legacy."

The SheaMoisture Pop-up has partnered exclusively with Lyft to provide a seamless transportation solution to festival goers. Lyft is pleased to offer attendees a $10 ride discount using the code SHEAPOPUP.

"Lyft is proud to help Torontonians explore community and cultural events in the city, including the Toronto Caribbean Carnival," says Aaron Zifkin, Managing Director of Lyft Canada. "We're honored to partner with SheaMoisture to help GTA community members visit SheaMoisture's first-ever pop-up in Toronto and enjoy the celebration," concludes Zifkin.

For more information on the SheaMoisture Pop-up and programming details, please visit www.sheapopup.ca.

About SheaMoisture:

SheaMoisture, committed to serving those who have been underserved in beauty, is the enduring and beautiful legacy of Sofi Tucker. Widowed with five children at 19, Grandma Sofi supported her family by selling handcrafted shea butter soaps and other creations in the village market in Sierra Leone. Sofi became known as a healer who shared the power of shea and African black soap with families throughout the countryside. She handed down her recipes to grandson Richelieu Dennis, who founded SheaMoisture and incorporated her wisdom into the brand's hair and skin care innovations. SheaMoisture products continue to be made in culturally authentic ways to preserve their efficacy, benefits and rich history. Collections are formulated with natural ingredients, and shea butter is ethically-sourced from 15 women's co-ops in Northern Ghana as part of parent company Sundial Brands' purpose-driven Community Commerce business model. Sundial and SheaMoisture were built on the core belief that only commerce can bring true economic independence to communities and empower women to break the cycles of poverty. The company directly reinvests in the communities it serves by creating economic opportunities for women and other minority entrepreneurs in its ecosystem.

