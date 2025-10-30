She lost everything. She rebuilt through trust. Gina Livy Named One of Canada's Most Powerful Women for a Second Time

The Livy Method Founder & CEO honoured for second time in the Entrepreneurs Category

NEWMARKET, ON, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - From rebuilding her life after losing nearly everything to leading a movement that's helped thousands of others get healthier, Gina Livy, founder and CEO of The Livy Method, has once again been recognized among Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award winners by the Women's Executive Network (WXN).

As a two-time award winner, Gina is grateful for the acknowledgement -- but it has taken a lot of hard work, dedication and over 30 years of service to her local -- and global community of thousands -- rising boldly as a visionary leader in the weight loss industry. Her journey hasn't been perfect -- it's been real, hard, and deeply human -- but that's what makes her story resonate with so many.

"I am infinitely grateful to my clients and community. Without their trust in me to guide them on their weight loss journeys, I would not be where I am today," said Livy. "Knowing that I've built this trust means the world to me - I will never take it for granted and I'm more inspired than ever to help more people who are willing to put their trust in me. To be recognized for a second time as one of Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award is a tremendous honour." "But truthfully, this recognition feels less about achievement and more about reflection – on the hard work, the setbacks, and the moments I wasn't sure it would all be worth it. It's a reminder that all of it led somewhere meaningful."

In launching The Livy Method over 30 years ago, Gina disrupted the diet industry by offering a better way to lose weight: one that's kind to both body and mind while being accessible, affordable, and achievable. She has helped more than 150,000 people benefit from a lasting approach to losing weight and is on track to helping thousands more -- with 96% of Livy Method members saying the program has restored their hope in weight loss.

"This year has tested what it means to rise boldly, and our Top 100 Award Winners have shown us what it means to answer the call," said Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. "They've turned setbacks into breakthroughs, uncertainty into courage, and ambition into real impact. Their achievements light a path for others, proving that strength, confidence and purpose are unstoppable--and that when women rise boldly, they change the whole world around them.

Gina's own path is a true reflection of having risen boldly, never unwavering from her purpose-driven mission of creating a method of losing weight that's flexible, science-backed and sustainable -- without compromising on her beliefs. Because success means more to her when her community wins, keeping off the weight for good to get on with their lives.

The 2025 Top 100 Awards winners will be celebrated in person at the 23rd annual Top 100 Awards Gala, hosted at the Fairmont Royal York Toronto on Nov. 27, 2025.

About The Livy Method

The Livy Method is a leading health and wellness program founded by Gina Livy, a purpose-driven entrepreneur, best-selling author, and CEO who is redefining the weight-loss industry. Built on the principles of sustainability and self-compassion, The Livy Method helps people achieve lasting results without restrictive diets or extreme measures. To date, more than 150,000 members across 55 countries have joined the program, with 96% saying it restored their hope in weight loss. Through education, accountability, and community, The Livy Method empowers people to make real, lasting changes to their bodies and minds. Learn more at livymethod.com .

About WXN

WXN (Women's Executive Network) is a one-of-a-kind community shaping the future of leadership across North America. We bring together thousands of bold women, allies, and corporate members in a rich and diverse ecosystem of professional development, networking, thought leadership, belonging, and celebration that propels professional women to rise and lead. Guided by our Owner and CEO, Sherri Stevens, and WXN's Global Alliance of Inclusive Leadership (GAIL), we lead North America's most prestigious events for women in business, create professional development programming, and champion thought leadership for professional women. This includes the Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100™ Awards, the GAIL Summit and Awards, the Bold Convos Summit, and programs such as the RAW Courage Coaching Program and the Boldly Forward Leadership Learning Series. For more information visit: Women's Executive Network .

