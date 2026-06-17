She Built SmartSweets for Her Grandmother. Now She's Building Snackish for Her Daughter.

Built around a simple promise, Eat Chips Every Day, Snackish is available now nationwide at Target across the U.S and at Loblaws and Whole Foods across Canada.

"I don't start with a market gap. I start with a person I love who is being failed by what exists, then I go create it," says Bosch. "I wanted to eat candy every day and feel good about it with my grandmother. Now I want to eat chips every day and feel good about it with my daughter."

Snackish keeps everything people love, real potatoes, bold seasoning, and crunch, and innovates what is inside the bag with potato-powered protein, gut-happy fiber, and avocado oil. The brand is bringing fun and aspiration back to the chip aisle with five bold flavours: BBQ Bash, Salt Kissed, Jalapeño Kick, Vinegar Rush, and the Canadian-exclusive Best Dressed. Each bag retails for $7.99.

Snackish is self-funded and vertically integrated through its wholly owned 65,000-square-foot manufacturing facility- the Snacktory- the first of its kind in North America. It's women-owned and women-led, with a leadership team that brings deep experience in building category-defining consumer brands. Every team member holds meaningful equity, and creators including Kat Stickler, Mikayla Matthews of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Aspyn Ovard, Vidya Gopalan, and Levi Coralynn joined as owners from day one, functioning as true extensions of the team. "I'm passionate about giving other women a seat at the table", says Bosch.

It reflects what Snackish is building beyond the bag: a social-forward snack company obsessed with community, built on product obsession, operational control, and shared ownership from day one. For Bosch, it's about building a brand built on an emotional connection to the universal feeling of being a little snackish, one that earns its place in the cart through taste, trust, and repeat behavior.

To learn more, visit eatsnackish.ca or follow along at @Snackish.

About Snackish -- Snackish is the everyday chip for a new generation. Built around the belief that people should be able to Eat Chips Every Day, Snackish is women-owned, women-led, self-funded, and vertically integrated through its Snacktory manufacturing facility. Snackish is launching nation-wide at Target in the U.S, and across Canada.

SOURCE Snackish

MEDIA CONTACT: Jaclyn Cummings | [email protected]