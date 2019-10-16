Shawcor Ltd. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Stephen Orr, President and Chief Executive Officer, Shawcor Ltd. (SCL), joined Claire Johnson, President, TSX Trust Company, to open the market to celebrate 50 years listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. Shawcor Ltd. is a global energy services company specializing in products and services for the pipeline and pipe services segment of the oil and gas industry and related products for the petrochemical and industrial market. Shawcor Ltd. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on June 27, 1969.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited