SHARP Workplaces expands to bolster support for women facing sexual harassment in the trades

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Community Legal Assistance Society (CLAS) is expanding its Sexual Harassment Advice, Response, and Prevention for Workplaces (SHARP Workplaces) program with $1.5 million in renewed federal funding from the Department of Justice, providing free legal advice, navigation support, and public legal education to workers across B.C. who experience workplace sexual harassment.

A new partnership with the BC Centre for Women in the Trades (BCCWITT) will also sharpen the focus on women working in the construction industry where rates of workplace sexual harassment remain among the highest in the country, amplifying the requirement for workplaces to be free of sexual harassment and ensuring those who suffer from sexual harassment in male-dominated occupations know where to turn to for support.

"Sexual harassment happens in all sectors, and SHARP Workplaces services are available to workers across the province," says Jacqui Mendes, Executive Director of CLAS. "But women working in male-dominated environments face a much greater risk, so our expanded program strengthens support where it's needed most: on the job sites and shop floors of B.C.'s construction industry."

Current national and B.C. focused statistics are limited, but a recent study conducted by YWCA Halifax showed that, when asked, 91 per cent of tradeswomen and gender-diverse trades workers reported experiencing at least one form of sexual or gender-based harassment. A national survey conducted in 2020, shows that nearly half (47 per cent) of women in trades, transportation, equipment operation and related fields reported experiencing inappropriate sexualized behaviour compared with 19 per cent of men in the same fields, according to a report by Statistics Canada.

According to the BC Construction Association's Fall Stat Pack, women continue to represent a modest five percent of the construction workforce.

"If we are serious about meeting ambitious federal and provincial targets for affordable housing and infrastructure development, we must confront the issues that keep women from feeling safe in the workplace," says Kristen Keighley-Wight, Executive Director of the BC Centre for Women in the Trades. "Only by creating safer, more diverse workplaces can the industry attract and retain the workforce it needs today and into the years ahead. SHARP Workplaces will deliver vital support and education needed to help get us there."

SHARP Workplaces offers up to five hours of free, confidential legal advice, including help assessing legal options, reviewing or drafting documents, coaching through complaints processes, and referrals to counselling, peer support and employment services. Clients are now also supported by a social-work advocate to help them navigate the system.

"This renewed funding enables CLAS to expand our province-wide outreach, develop new legal education materials and resources, and train lawyers and frontline staff to deliver trauma-informed, culturally appropriate support particularly to workers in male-dominated trades," said Jennifer Khor, Supervising Lawyer and Project Manager, CLAS.

Rising violence and harassment in B.C. workplaces underline the urgency. WorkSafeBC data shows a 25 per cent increase in acts of violence from 2018 to 2022, including nearly 1,000 bullying and harassment complaints involving sexual harassment.

"This funding will help British Columbians who have experienced workplace sexual harassment understand their rights and access resources. By supporting the Community Legal Assistance Society to deliver this initiative, the federal government is helping vulnerable workers get the culturally appropriate support they need to navigate difficult situations and protect their well-being," said the Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada.

"The federal government is making this funding available so that if a woman in the trades is being harassed at work, she has somewhere to turn. She can get free, confidential legal help and real support, without having to choose between her safety and her job."

- The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre

Accessing SHARP Workplaces

Anyone in B.C. experiencing or witnessing workplace sexual harassment can access free legal advice by:

Phone: 604-673-3143 or toll-free 1-888-685-6222

Email: [email protected]

Online: via CLAS (navigate through sexual-harassment legal help) https://clasbc.net/sharpworkplaces

About CLAS

The Community Legal Assistance Society is a non-profit organization providing free legal assistance, information and education to thousands of people in B.C. annually and advancing the law in support of those who face discrimination or disadvantage. More info: https://clasbc.net/

About BCCWITT

The BC Centre for Women in the Trades (BCCWITT) is a non-profit organization who works to support tradeswomen and gender-diverse workers in the trades by delivering career development and mentorship opportunities, and by advocating for lasting improvements to conditions and culture that will make workplaces safer and healthier for everyone. More info: https://bccwitt.ca/about/

