Issued by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau

PARIS, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed the signing of an agreement to digitise UNESCO's global archive with a $6 million grant from the Sharjah Book Authority. The signing took place Wednesday morning at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, in the presence of his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, and Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO.

Agreement Signed Officially

Sharjah Ruler signs $6M agreement to digitise UNESCO global archive Sharjah Ruler signs $6M agreement to digitise UNESCO global archive Sharjah Ruler signs $6M agreement to digitise UNESCO global archive

The agreement was signed by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), and Jennifer Linkins, Assistant Director-General for Administration and Management at UNESCO. The project, based on directives from the Ruler of Sharjah, aims to preserve global heritage, protect important documents, and ensure digital accessibility. It will span five years and include the digitisation of books, manuscripts, audio recordings, documentaries, and various archival materials.

Archive Tour Conducted

His Highness conducted a tour of the UNESCO Library and Archive, examining significant collections including global documents, books, and manuscripts. He was also informed about the essential functions of the library in supporting the organisation's objectives and utilising its cultural.

Preservation Importance Highlighted

During the visit, His Highness viewed a number of aging historical documents, some of which had been impacted by deteriorating conditions. This emphasised the importance of the digitisation agreement.

A Comprehensive Historical Archive

The UNESCO archive stands as one of the largest and most important institutional archives globally, which includes nearly 80 years of historical records. The collection features more than 2.5 million pages of documents, 165,000 rare photographs, and thousands of hours of audio and video recordings, These materials capture pivotal moments in global cultural and educational history.

Digitisation Urgently Needed

Only 5% of the archive has been digitised, highlighting the significant value it holds, yet constrained by limited resources and various logistical and technical challenges. This underscores the critical necessity for assistance to expedite comprehensive digital transformation and protect the archive.

Sharjah's Strategic Initiative

Approximately 95% of the archive remains undigitised, making Sharjah's initiative a significant move towards converting this global legacy into accessible digital content for researchers, academic institutions, and cultural communities around the world.

Sharjah's Vision Confirmed

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi remarked, "This grant exemplifies Sharjah's commitment to preserving human heritage and protecting the world's memory, highlighting knowledge as a fundamental element of sustainable human development. UNESCO's global archive stands as a vital centre for the preservation of heritage, intellect, education, and culture, emphasising that its preserving is a shared moral responsibility."

Knowledge Access Promoted

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi stated, "Sharjah has always held the belief that access to knowledge should be fair and inclusive, and that protecting human memory is vital for fostering creativity and progress. With this initiative, we are creating a new avenue for international collaboration aimed at building a future that respects the past while providing future generations the chance to learn from history and draw inspiration from its lessons."

Ongoing Cultural Leadership

This agreement demonstrates Sharjah's ongoing leadership, under the direction of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, in fostering knowledge and humanitarian initiatives. It reinforces the emirate's position as a global hub for cultural preservation, heritage protection, and the promotion of Arab representation in international intellectual and scientific organisations.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694187/Sharjah_Government_Media_Bureau_2.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694184/Sharjah_Government_Media_Bureau_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694178/Sharjah_Government_Media_Bureau.jpg

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694130/5333665/SGMB_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sharjah Government Media Bureau

Hussain Almulla - [email protected] - 00971563980067