Shareholders of PrimeWest Mortgage Investment Corporation vote in favour of voluntary liquidation

SASKATOON, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - PrimeWest Mortgage Investment Corporation ("PrimeWest" or the "Corporation") announced today that on September 24, 2019, the shareholders of the Corporation voted in favour of voluntarily liquidating and dissolving the Corporation and approved of the Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution set out in the Corporation's Information Circular, which is available on SEDAR. The effective date of the dissolution and distribution of proceeds to shareholders remain unknown and will ultimately be determined by the Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan. Once known, the effective date and terms of dissolution will be announced in a subsequent press release.

About PrimeWest

PrimeWest was incorporated as a Mortgage Investment Corporation in 2005 and is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. PrimeWest is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. The Corporation's Class A common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PRI: http://thecse.com/en/listings/diversified-industries/primewest-mortgage-investment-corporation

http://www.sedar.com/DisplayCompanyDocuments.do?lang=EN&issuerNo=00025992

