Shareholders Increase Holdings of Baylin Technologies Through Participation in Rights Offering

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Mr. Jeffrey C. Royer, Chairman of the Board of Baylin Technologies Inc. (the "Company"), announces that the Company's largest shareholder, 2385796 Ontario Inc. (the "Principal Shareholder"), and a related party of the Principal Shareholder and an associate (as defined in the Securities Act (Ontario)) of Mr. Royer (the "Associate"), have participated in the Company's previously-announced offering (the "Rights Offering") of rights by exercising their basic subscription privilege to acquire an additional 54,626,763 common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company at a subscription price of $0.19 per Common Share.

Before the Rights Offering, the Principal Shareholder held 51,878,313 Common Shares and the Associate held an additional 2,748,450 Common Shares, representing, together, 54,626,763 Common Shares or approximately 61.7% of the Common Shares then outstanding.

After the Rights Offering, the Principal Shareholder and Associate together hold 109,253,526 Common Shares, representing approximately 72.5% of the Common Shares currently outstanding.

Mr. Royer exercises exclusive control over the Common Shares held by the Associate and, by virtue of an agreement with the Associate, over the Common Shares held by the Principal Shareholder.

The subscription for Common Shares was made for investment purposes. Mr. Royer may direct the purchase of additional Common Shares or other securities of the Company or direct the sale of Common Shares or other securities of the Company, in each case, based on market and other conditions or other circumstances.

A copy of the early warning report required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues incorporating this and other information will be available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and by contacting Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director at the Company, at kelly.myles@baylintech.com

