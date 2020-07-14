SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tyson Foods, Inc. - TSN

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tyson Foods, Inc. ("Tyson" or the "Company") (NYSE: TSN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Tyson and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 23, 2020, U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker announced the opening of an investigation into meat packing companies, including Tyson, related to their handling of pork exports and worker safety issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement followed reports that meatpacking companies were exporting a record amount of pork to China while warning of impending meat shortages and rising prices in the United States.

On this news, Tyson's stock price fell $1.72 per share, or 2.81%, to close at $59.44 on June 24, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

