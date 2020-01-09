SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Trulieve Cannabis Corporation - TCNNF

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Trulieve Cannabis Corporation ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: TCNNF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Trulieve and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 17, 2019, Grizzly Research published an article reporting that most of the Company's cultivation space comes from "hoop houses that produce low quality output," that there were extensive ties between Trulieve and ongoing FBI investigations into corruption, that the Company's initial license approval "stinks of corruption," and that the Company engaged in several undisclosed related party transactions.

On this news, Trulieve's stock price fell $1.51 per share, or over 12.6%, to close at $10.40 per share on December 17, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

