SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of PriceSmart, Inc. - PSMT

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PriceSmart, Inc. ("PriceSmart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PSMT).

The investigation concerns whether PriceSmart and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 25, 2018, PriceSmart disclosed disappointing financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended August 31, 2018. PriceSmart also announced that its Chief Executive Officer had resigned and disclosed that certain financial statements would need to be restated to correct a balance sheet misclassification of certain assets.

On this news, PriceSmart's stock price fell $12.42 per share, or roughly 15.2%, to close at $69.15 per share on October 26, 2018.

