SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - PIRS

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Pieris" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PIRS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Pieris and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 20, 2020, Pieris announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA" or the "Agency") had placed a partial clinical hold on the Company's Phase 1 studies of its PRS-343 product "while Pieris conducts an additional in-use and compatibility study requested by the Agency." Pieris specifically stated that "[t]he partial hold follows discussions with FDA regarding the Company's in-use study supporting the technical setup for clinical administration of PRS-343" and that the "FDA has requested that Pieris conduct an additional in-use and compatibility study of PRS-343 with various infusion materials under specific conditions to confirm the suitability of PRS-343 for administration in clinical settings." On this news, Pieris's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 21, 2010, damaging investors.

