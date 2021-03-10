SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of IMARA, Inc. - IMRA

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of IMARA, Inc. ("IMARA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IMRA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether IMARA and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around March 11, 2020, Imara conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 4,700,000 shares of common stock priced at $16.00 per share. On March 5, 2021, Imara reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, which included a net loss of $49.2 million, compared to a net loss of $23.5 million for the prior year. On this news, Imara's stock price fell $2.34 per share, or 19.01%, to close at $9.97 per share on March 5, 2021. Since the IPO, Imara's stock price has closed as low as $9.54 per share, representing a decline of over 40% from the offering price.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Related Links

www.pomerantzlaw.com

