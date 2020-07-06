SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DXC Technology Company - DXC

NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DXC Technology Company ("DXC" or the "Company") (NYSE: DXC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether DXC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 5, 2020, DXC disclosed that "certain systems of its subsidiary, Xchanging, have experienced a ransomware attack." While DXC advised that it "is confident that this incident is isolated to the Xchanging environment" and that "DXC does not have any indication at this time that data has been compromised or lost," the Company also stated that it had "implemented a series of containment and remediation measures to resolve this situation" and that "DXC is actively working with affected customers to restore access to their operating environment as quickly as possible." Following the announcement, DXC's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 6, 2020.

