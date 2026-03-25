ShareGate Increases EMEA Reach Through Strategic Partnership with QBS

Expansion brings local expertise and support for Microsoft 365 migrations in the Middle East

MONTRÉAL, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- ShareGate, trusted globally to assess, migrate and optimize Microsoft 365 migrations, announced the expansion of its partnership with QBS Technology Group into the Middle East, marking a significant step in ShareGate's EMEA growth strategy.

QBS's recent acquisition of emt, an established, value-added distributor with a strong footprint across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, enabled its expansion with ShareGate. With emt now part of QBS, ShareGate has a regional presence in high-growth markets such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. This presence allows ShareGate to better support area partners and customers undertaking complex Microsoft 365 migrations.

QBS is ShareGate's largest distributor across Europe, and over the past year, the two companies have scaled together to support more than 650 partners across EMEA. This latest expansion extends that momentum into new countries, aligning with QBS's broader strategy to build a $1 billion global distribution organization through strategic acquisitions and regional investment.

"Demand for Microsoft 365 migrations has grown rapidly across the Middle East, and partners are at the center of delivering that work," said Stacey Tozer, Director of Partnerships & Alliances at ShareGate. "Working with QBS in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and beyond helps us better support the channel with local expertise and the resources needed to deliver secure, large-scale migrations."

The expanded partnership underscores ShareGate's commitment to investing in its channel ecosystem and supporting partners with the tools, expertise and local resources required to deliver a successful Microsoft 365 migration project.

"emt's strong presence and market knowledge in the Middle East make them a natural extension of our partnership with ShareGate," said Ikramul Khaled, Group Head of Vendor Alliances at QBS. "Together, we're enabling partners in the region to meet rising demand for Microsoft 365 migrations while supporting QBS's continued growth across EMEA."

To learn more about ShareGate and its partner ecosystem, visit sharegate.com.

About ShareGate

ShareGate is the leading Microsoft 365 migration and governance platform, trusted by over 100,000 IT pros for its unmatched simplicity.

It offers the simplest, most reliable, and most affordable way to move business data to Microsoft 365. Whether migrating from Google Workspace, file shares, Exchange Online, SharePoint On-Premises, or tenant-to-tenant, ShareGate gets the job done without surprises. From cloud transformation to M&A integration, it keeps things just damn simple.

ShareGate also helps organizations stay in control once their data is migrated. Its powerful governance features let users assess environments, uncover issues, and apply fixes on the spot, so everything stays clean, secure, and optimized. It lays the groundwork for safe Microsoft Copilot deployment within organizations.

ShareGate is developed by Workleap Technologies, a Montréal–based software company.

About QBS Technology Group

QBS Technology Group operates the world's largest enterprise software delivery platform, connecting over 12,500 SaaS and software vendors with resellers across the globe. QBS specialises in long-tail and value-added software distribution, simplifying procurement and enabling partners to focus on business growth.

Following the strategic acquisition of the Prianto Group, QBS became one of the largest enterprise software value-added distributors in EMEA, with 12 operating companies across 10 countries. The group delivers unmatched loyalty to the channel, exclusively serving resellers with sales support, technical presales, and professional services.

With a combined team of 400+ professionals and recurring revenues approaching $600 million, QBS is redefining software distribution across EMEA.

Learn more at www.qbssoftware.com.

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Tanner Garza

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SOURCE ShareGate