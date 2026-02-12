Shanghai Records Surge in Inbound Tourism in 2025, Welcoming Over 9.36 Million Visitors

SHANGHAI, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Shanghai's tourism market rebounded strongly in 2025, with inbound travel rising sharply throughout the year. The city received 9.3602 million inbound visitors over the year, further cementing its position as a leading gateway for international travelers visiting China.

Diversified and Balanced Source Markets

Shaima from Dubai poses with her daughter for a portrait at Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai. Photo by Yang Yuhong / Xinmin Evening News

According to data from the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, inbound arrivals climbed 39.58% year-over-year to 9.3602 million, with momentum accelerating toward year-end. December alone saw 1.0777 million inbound visits, up 45.56% from the same period a year earlier. Overnight stays accounted for the largest share of inbound travel. The city recorded 1.0397 million overnight visitors in December, an increase of 47.72% year-over-year, bringing the annual total to 8.7894 million, up 45.09%. The growth highlighted Shanghai's renewed appeal to international travelers and its continued role as a major urban destination in Asia.

Arrivals from major source markets rose markedly. Arrivals from South Korea more than doubled to 909,100, a rise of 103.62% from a year earlier. Visitor numbers from Russia increased significantly, with December arrivals jumping 93.58% and the annual figure reaching 385,100, up 59.23%. Thailand contributed 513,700 visitors, up 70.16%, while Indonesia and Italy recorded annual increases of 62.13% and 52.43%, respectively. Traditional source markets such as Singapore, Malaysia and Australia maintained steady momentum, each posting growth of more than 30%, contributing to a more diversified inbound visitor mix and reflecting broad-based demand across both regional and long-haul markets.

Inbound tourism services expanded in tandem, with travel agencies playing an increasingly central role. Agencies organized 180,500 inbound visits during the year, up 97.39% year-over-year, including 13,300 in December alone, a rise of 102.48%. Travel agencies received 274,900 inbound visitors overall, an increase of 55.49%, of which 231,700 were overnight stays, up 55.04%, reflecting steadily improving service capacity.

Accommodation Sector Sees Strong Demand

Thanks to visa-free policies and Shanghai's distinctive urban landscape, several boutique hotels reported robust performance. International travelers accounted for 66% of guests at the Yangtze Boutique Shanghai, with Europeans making up the largest group. Broadway Mansions Hotel, known for its panoramic views of the Bund and the Huangpu River, has become a popular stop for overseas visitors; international guests represented 20% of its clientele, with South Koreans making up the largest share. Moller Villa and InterContinental Shanghai Ruijin reported foreign guest shares of 21% and 25%, respectively, underscoring the city's cultural and architectural heritage and the enduring appeal of its historic properties.

Overall, Shanghai's accommodation market remained buoyant overall in 2025. In December, occupancy rates for star-rated hotels and other lodging establishments were broadly level at 63.30% and 63.29%. Star-rated hotels recorded a full-year occupancy rate of 65.86%, up 2.00 percentage points from a year earlier, reflecting sustained travel demand throughout the year.

Five-star hotels, representing the high-end segment, delivered particularly strong results. Occupancy reached 70.71% in December, up 4.45 percentage points from a year earlier, while the annual average stood at 71.30%, an increase of 2.81 percentage points. Average daily room rates also climbed, reaching RMB 1,045.32 in December, up 9.29% year-over-year, with the annual average at RMB 978.80.

As more targeted, high-end travel experiences come to market, Shanghai is expected to attract a growing number of international visitors in the coming years amid the continued recovery and evolution of global travel.

