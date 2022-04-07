SHANGHAI, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- On April 7, 2022, Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) and its subsidiary Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) released trading volume statistics for the first quarter of 2022.

Highlights:

Total trading volume for SHFE reached 401,671 thousand lots in the first quarter of 2022, with the average daily open interest of 8,127 thousand lots. Total trading days stood at 58.

Copper Q1 total trading volume stood at 9,854 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 342 thousand lots

Nickel Q1 total trading volume stood at 22,217 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 255 thousand lots

Gold Q1 total trading volume stood at 10,798 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 208 thousand lots

Steel rebar Q1 total trading volume stood at 103,037 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 2,602 thousand lots

Stainless steel Q1 total trading volume stood at 10,277 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 109 thousand lots

Bitumen Q1 total trading volume stood at 37,655 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 700 thousand lots

Fuel oil Q1 total trading volume stood at 34,364 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 493 thousand lots

Cooper Options Q1 total trading volume stood at 2,248 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 44 thousand lots

For more detailed data, please visit: http://www.shfe.com.cn/en/MarketData/

Total trading volume for INE reached 24,113 thousand lots in the first quarter of 2022, with the average daily open interest of 258 thousand lots. Total trading days stood at 58.

Copper Q1 total trading volume stood at 1,138 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 18 thousand lots

Crude oil Q1 total trading volume stood at 13,388 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 71 thousand lots

LSFO Q1 total trading volume stood at 5,902 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 84 thousand lots

TSR 20 Q1 total trading volume stood at 2,781 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 67 thousand lots

Crude oil options Q1 total trading volume stood at 904 thousand lots, while the average daily open interest reached 16 thousand lots

For more detailed data, please visit: http://www.ine.cn/en/statements/

About SHFE

With the ultimate goal of serving the real economy, Shanghai Futures Exchange ("SHFE") is under the uniform regulation of China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC") and organizes the futures trading approved by CSRC in accordance with the principles of openness, impartiality, fairness and integrity. Currently there are 20 futures contracts and 6 commodity options available for trading on SHFE.

About INE

Registered in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in 2013, Shanghai International Energy Exchange ("INE") operates the listing, clearing, settlement and delivery of futures, options and other derivatives, formulates business rules, implements self-regulation, publishes market information, and provides technology, venue and facility services.

