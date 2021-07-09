ShaMaran Update on Atrush CK-17 Production Well

Atrush drilling and completion operations, suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed in Q2 2021 with the spudding of the CK-17 from Pad A on April 1, 2021. The CK-17, targeting reserves in the Western flank of the Atrush structure, brings the total number of producing Pad A wells to three and the total Atrush production well count to eleven.

ShaMaran President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adel Chaouch said, "With CK-17 now online, Atrush continues to demonstrate a return to consistent quarter-on quarter production growth this year. This growth will be sustained by the resumption of previously suspended drilling and completion activities in the future."

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% working interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm) under the symbol "SNM".

