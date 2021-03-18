ShaMaran to Present at Pareto Securities' 16th Annual E&P Independents Conference

OTHER

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on March 18, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, +46 8 402 5000, [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% working interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) under the symbol "SNM" and is part of the "Lundin Group of Companies".

For further information: ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. Investor Relations, [email protected], www.shamaranpetroleum.com; Sophia Shane, Corporate Development, Canada, +1 604 689 7842; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden, +46 701 112615

