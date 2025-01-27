ShaMaran Reports Partial Bond Repayment

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North: SNM) announces that it will repay a portion of the 12% senior unsecured bond (ISIN NO0011057622) (the "Bond") on January 30, 2025. The Company expects to repay approximately $26.8 million (13% of the current total outstanding amount) at par pro rata to all bondholders utilizing the cash sweep mechanism under the amended and restated Bond terms dated June 27, 2024. The total outstanding amount of the Bond following the partial repayment will be approximately $173.1 million. PDF Version

At January 24, 2025, the Company had cash of approximately $58.4 million. Pro forma for the partial bond repayment described above, net debt would be approximately $130.3 million (including the $173.1 million bond and $15.6 million related-party loan).

Except as otherwise indicated, all currency amounts indicated as "$" in this news release are expressed in United States dollars.

About ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

ShaMaran is a Canadian independent oil and gas company focused on the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The Company indirectly holds a 50% working interest in the Atrush Block and an 18% working interest in the Sarsang Block. The Company is listed in Toronto on the TSX Venture Exchange and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "SNM"). ShaMaran is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

