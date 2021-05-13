ShaMaran Reports KRG Proposed Amendments to Payment Terms

The KRG has noted that since the dated Brent price has remained consistently well above $50 per barrel, the monthly repayment of outstanding arrears will now be calculated as 20% (compared to 50% previously) of the difference between the average monthly dated Brent price and $50 per barrel multiplied by the gross Atrush crude oil volumes sold in a month. The balance to ShaMaran for the November 2019 to February 2020 outstanding invoices currently stands at $38 million.

The KRG is proposing that its payment will now be 60 days after submission of each monthly invoice.

The KRG is committing to re-evaluate this proposed payment model should international oil markets see substantial volatility.

None of these proposals have been discussed with the KRG nor have they been accepted by the Company.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) under the symbol "SNM" and is part of the "Lundin Group of Companies".

