ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North: SNM) today released its financial and operating results and related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

View PDF ShaMaran Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results and Year-End Reserves and Resources (CNW Group/ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.)

Garrett Soden, President and CEO of ShaMaran, commented: "ShaMaran's performance in 2024 was transformational. We completed the accretive acquisition of the additional working interest in Atrush and more than doubled our working interest production to a record of over 21,000 barrels of oil per day. We finished the year with working interest proved and probable reserves of nearly 72 million barrels of oil, a reserves replacement ratio of greater than 200%. ShaMaran generated almost $98 million of cash flow from operations in 2024, more than double that of 2023. We also extended our bond maturity by two years to July 2027 and reduced our bond debt by nearly $78 million, a 28% decrease. With a clear path to deleveraging, we will consider seeking additional flexibility for capital returns to shareholders. The potential Iraq-Türkiye pipeline reopening is expected to increase our cash flow and accelerate our timeframe for debt repayment and possible capital distributions."

Corporate Highlights:

On August 6, 2024 , the Company closed the acquisition of TAQA Atrush B.V. and the subsequent sale of an indirect interest in the Atrush Block to HKN Energy IV, Ltd., as announced on January 22, 2024 . The two-step transaction increased the Company's indirect 27.6% stake in the Atrush Block to a 50% working interest (66.67% paying interest) following the sale of an indirect 25% working interest (33.33% paying interest) to HKN Energy IV, Ltd. An affiliate of HKN Energy Ltd. is now operator of Atrush, and the Kurdistan Regional Government's 25% working interest in the block has been converted to a carried interest;

, the Company closed the acquisition of TAQA Atrush B.V. and the subsequent sale of an indirect interest in the Atrush Block to HKN Energy IV, Ltd., as announced on . The two-step transaction increased the Company's indirect 27.6% stake in the Atrush Block to a 50% working interest (66.67% paying interest) following the sale of an indirect 25% working interest (33.33% paying interest) to HKN Energy IV, Ltd. An affiliate of HKN Energy Ltd. is now operator of Atrush, and the Kurdistan Regional Government's 25% working interest in the block has been converted to a carried interest; On July 1, 2024 , the Company's amended bond terms became effective, including a two-year extension of the maturity date to July 2027 . During 2024, the Company repaid $77.6 million (28%) of its bond;

, the Company's amended bond terms became effective, including a two-year extension of the maturity date to . During 2024, the Company repaid (28%) of its bond; The closure of the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline ("ITP") since March 25, 2023 , continues to have a material impact on ShaMaran's operations and financial results. The Company is actively engaging with the relevant parties to resume pipeline exports;

, continues to have a material impact on ShaMaran's operations and financial results. The Company is actively engaging with the relevant parties to resume pipeline exports; Average gross daily oil production from Atrush and Sarsang was 66,400 bopd in Q4 2024 on a combined basis (46% higher than the 45,400 bopd in Q4 2023) and 59,500 bopd for the full-year ("FY") 2024 (51% higher than the 39,400 bopd in FY 2023), mostly due to higher local sales from Atrush; and

Revenue was $34.7 million in Q4 2024 (71% higher than the $20.3 million in Q4 2023) and $109.4 million for the FY 2024 (32% higher than the $82.9 million in FY 2023) due to higher local oil sales, the restart of Atrush production since November 7, 2023 , and the increased working and paying interest in the Atrush Block from August 7, 2024 .

Financial Highlights:



Three months ended Dec 31 Year ended Dec 31 USD Thousands 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 34,749 20,320 109,392 82,886 Gross margin on oil sales 19,076 11,029 43,276 30,523 Cash flow from operations 34,692 9,824 97,965 40,482 EBITDAX¹ 21,885 12,839 72,335 44,024

The Company generated $34.7 million in cash flow from operating activities during Q4 2024 from local sales ( $9.8 million in Q4 2023) and $98.0 million during the FY 2024 ( $40.5 million in FY 2023);

in cash flow from operating activities during Q4 2024 from local sales ( in Q4 2023) and during the FY 2024 ( in FY 2023); ShaMaran generated $38.0 million of free cash flow before debt service 1 in Q4 2024 ( $8.0 million in Q4 2023) and $94.0 million in the FY 2024 ( $18.2 million in FY 2023) due to the strength of local sales and proactive cost-cutting;

of free cash flow before debt service in Q4 2024 ( in Q4 2023) and in the FY 2024 ( in FY 2023) due to the strength of local sales and proactive cost-cutting; EBITDAX 2 has consistently increased since the ITP shutdown, with Q4 2024 EBITDAX of $21.9 million (71% higher than the $12.8 million in Q4 2023), and FY 2024 EBITDAX of $72.3 million (64% higher than the $44.0 million in FY 2023);

has consistently increased since the ITP shutdown, with Q4 2024 EBITDAX of (71% higher than the in Q4 2023), and FY 2024 EBITDAX of (64% higher than the in FY 2023); Oil sales to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq local market in Q4 2024 averaged a net oil price of $33.74 /bbl from the two blocks on a combined basis (15% lower than the $39.77 /bbl in Q4 2023) and $35.65 /bbl for the FY 2024 (27% lower than the $48.87 /bbl in FY 2023) due to higher volumes from Atrush in the local sales mix and the lack of any exports at international prices in 2024;

local market in Q4 2024 averaged a net oil price of /bbl from the two blocks on a combined basis (15% lower than the /bbl in Q4 2023) and /bbl for the FY 2024 (27% lower than the /bbl in FY 2023) due to higher volumes from Atrush in the local sales mix and the lack of any exports at international prices in 2024; At December 31, 2024 , the Company had cash of $76.8 million and gross debt of $215.5 million (including the $199.9 million outstanding under its corporate bond and $15.6 million related-party loan). Net debt 3 was $138.7 million ; and

, the Company had cash of and gross debt of (including the outstanding under its corporate bond and related-party loan). Net debt was ; and At March 12, 2025 , the Company had cash of $67.3 million and gross debt of $188.7 million (including the $173.1 million outstanding under its corporate bond and $15.6 million related-party loan). Net debt³ was $121.4 million .

________________________ 1 Free cash flow before debt service is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to the MD&A for more information. 2 EBITDAX is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to the MD&A for more information. 3 Net debt is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to the MD&A for more information.

Operational Highlights:



Three months ended Dec 31 Year ended Dec 31

2024 2023 2024 2023 Average daily oil production – gross 100% field (Mbopd)









- Atrush

30.0 9.0 25.5 9.8 - Sarsang

36.4 36.4 34.0 29.6 Total

66.4 45.4 59.5 39.4 Average daily oil production – Company net (Mbopd)









- Atrush (27.6% until August 6, 2024; 50% thereafter)

15.0 2.5 9.7 2.7 - Sarsang (18%)

6.6 6.6 6.1 5.3 Total

21.6 9.1 15.8 8.0 Oil sales – gross 100% field (Mbbl)









- Atrush

2,764 829 9,324 3,557 - Sarsang

3,264 3,519 12,180 10,852 Total

6,028 4,348 21,504 14,409

















At Atrush, average production in Q4 2024 was 30.0 Mbopd and exceeded 32.0 Mbopd in December 2024 ;

; At Sarsang, average production in Q4 2024 was 36.4 Mbopd;

The Company's working interest proved plus probable ("2P") reserves 4 increased from 65.4 MMbbls at December 31, 2023 , to 71.5 MMbbls at December 31, 2024 , a replacement ratio of more than 200% for year-end 2024;

increased from 65.4 MMbbls at , to 71.5 MMbbls at , a replacement ratio of more than 200% for year-end 2024; Atrush working interest 2P reserves increased by 22.6 MMbbls, including the additional working interest acquired from TAQA and the barrels produced in 2024;

Sarsang working interest 2P reserves decreased by 16.5 MMbbls, including the barrels produced in 2024 and a technical revision to the reserves; and

The Company's working interest best estimate ("2C") contingent resource5 volumes increased from 41.5 MMbbls at December 31, 2023 , to 72.2 MMbbls at December 31, 2024 .

2025 Guidance:

Due to the continued closure of the ITP and the unpredictability of the local sales market in Kurdistan , the Company has not provided production guidance for 2025.

_________________________ 4 Reserves and contingent resources estimates were provided by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd., the Company's independent qualified resources evaluator, and were prepared in accordance with standards set out in the National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook. 5 Company's working interest 2C resources are defined as the best estimate of working interest quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations using established technology or technology under development, but which are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable due to one or more contingencies.

Subsequent Events:

Under the terms of the Company's bond, a cash sweep mechanism is in effect on each quarterly interest payment date for cash held above $50 million . As a result, $26.8 million was swept to partially repay the bond at par during January 2025 . The total outstanding amount of the Company's bond as of the date of this press release is $173.1 million . The next cash sweep will be in April 2025 .

Abbreviations:

bbl Barrels of crude oil bopd Barrels of crude oil per day Mbbl Thousand barrels of crude oil Mbopd Thousand barrels of crude oil per day MMbbl Million barrels of crude oil

Management intends to have discussions with holders of the Company's bond about potential amendments that could provide flexibility to accelerate capital returns to shareholders. ShaMaran plans to publish its financial statements for the three months ending March 31, 2025, on May 7, 2025. Except as otherwise indicated, all currency amounts indicated as "$" in this news release are expressed in United States dollars.

Reserve and Resource Advisory

ShaMaran's reserve and contingent resource estimates are as at December 31, 2024, and have been prepared and audited in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGEH"). Unless otherwise stated, all reserves estimates contained herein are the aggregate of "proved reserves" and "probable reserves", together also known as "2P reserves". Possible reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than probable reserves. There is a 10% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves.

Contingent resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as at a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations using established technology or technology under development but are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable due to one or more contingencies. Contingencies may include factors such as economic, legal, environmental, political and regulatory matters or a lack of markets. There is no certainty that it will be commercially viable for the Company to produce any portion of the contingent resources.

Contingent resources are further categorized according to the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be sub–classified based on a project maturity and/or characterized by their economic status. There are three classifications of contingent resources: low estimate, best estimate and high estimate. Best estimate is a classification of estimated resources described in the COGEH as the best estimate of the quantity that will be actually recovered; it is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the best estimate. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 50 percent probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the best estimate.

This press release contains an oil and gas metric, being 2P reserves replacement ratio, which does not have a standardized meaning or a standard method of calculation and therefore such measure may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. This metric is commonly used in the oil and gas industry and has been included herein to provide readers with an additional measure to evaluate ShaMaran's performance. However, such measure is not a reliable indicator of the future performance of ShaMaran, and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods.

