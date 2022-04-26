SHAMARAN PUBLISHES SUPPLEMENT TO PROSPECTUS

The Supplement has been prepared due to ShaMaran´s publication of (i) its consolidated audited financial statements for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and (ii) a detailed property report for the Atrush Block as of December 31, 2021, as announced by ShaMaran through a press release on April 25, 2022.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block and as announced in the Company's news release of July 12, 2021 upon successful closing of the acquisition from a TotalEnergies' affiliate will then also hold an 18% interest through its then wholly-owned subsidiary TEPKRI Sarsang A/S in the Sarsang Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) under the symbol "SNM" and is part of the "Lundin Group of Companies".

