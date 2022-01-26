SHAMARAN OCTOBER 2021 PAYMENTS RECEIVED

The Company is also in receipt of $2.91 million net to the Company as the next instalment for October 2021 in the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG") receivable repayment mechanism calculated based on the KRG's proposed amendment to the mechanism repayment terms as announced on May 13, 2021. Today's payment reduces the KRG's outstanding receivable amount owed to the Company to $20.83 million. The Company continues to be in dialogue with the KRG on its amendment proposal.

