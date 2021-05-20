ShaMaran March 2021 Payments Received

Noting the Company's press release of May 13, 2021, ShaMaran has commenced dialogue with representatives of the KRG and other Kurdistan oil producers to reach an amicable resolution to the terms of the latest KRG's receivable repayment mechanism.

Today's offset reduces the KRG's outstanding receivable amount owed to the Company to $34.1 million.

This information was submitted for publication on May 20, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) under the symbol "SNM" and is part of the "Lundin Group of Companies".

