SHAMARAN JUNE 2022 PAYMENT RECEIVED

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden): SNM) confirms receipt of payment for a June 2022 crude oil sales invoice in the amount of $11.35 million net to the Company. View PDF version

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block and also holds an 18% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary ShaMaran Sarsang A/S, in the Sarsang Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) under the symbol "SNM" and is part of the "Lundin Group of Companies".

