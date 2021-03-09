ShaMaran January 2021 Payments Received
Mar 09, 2021, 02:30 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden: SNM) is pleased to confirm payment of $21.7 million ($7.3 million net to the Company) has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG") for Atrush oil sales invoice entitlements for the month of January 2021. In addition, the Company has also been paid $1.04 million as the first monthly implementation of the KRG's proposed repayment mechanism for receivables. View PDF version
ABOUT SHAMARAN
ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block.
ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) under the symbol "SNM".
