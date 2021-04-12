ShaMaran February 2021 Payments Received
Apr 12, 2021, 12:15 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: SNM) is pleased to confirm payment to the Company of $10.5 million from the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG") for the February 2021 Atrush oil sales invoice and entitlements and from the KRG's proposed repayment mechanism for receivables. In particular, the February 2021 Atrush sales and entitlements as received are $23.8 million ($8.1 million net to the Company) and $6.5 million ($2.4 million net to the Company) as the second monthly payment received for receivables repayment from the KRG. This receivable repayment reduces the KRG's outstanding amount owed to the Company to $38.25 million. View PDF
ABOUT SHAMARAN
ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block.
ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) under the symbol "SNM" and is part of the "Lundin Group of Companies".
