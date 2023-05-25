ShaMaran Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: SNM) ("ShaMaran Petroleum" or the "Company") has granted incentive stock options to certain officers, employees and other eligible persons of the Company to acquire 29,400,000 shares of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.063 per share. The options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of five years. ShaMaran has also granted 19,750,000 restricted share units at a price of CAD$0.063 to certain officers, employees and other eligible persons of the Company. The restricted share units will vest over three years. View PDF version

About ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is a Canadian independent oil and gas company focused on the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "SNM"). ShaMaran Petroleum is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

