ShaMaran Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North: SNM) announces that its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held in Canada on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 8:00 am (Pacific Time) at 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Suite 2800, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7X 1L2 for the following purposes:

To receive the consolidated audited financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023, together with the report of the auditors; To approve the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next Annual General Meeting, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors of the Company; To set the number of directors at five (5); To elect directors to hold office for the ensuing year; To approve the Company's incentive stock option plan as described in the Company's Management Information Circular; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) of the Meeting.

The record date for the Meeting is the close of business on May 8, 2024. The Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular and related meeting materials will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.shamaranpetroleum.com on or about May 17, 2024. View PDF here.

Holders of Euroclear Sweden Registered Shares

The information set forth below is of significance to shareholders who hold their securities ("Euroclear Registered Securities") through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a voting instruction form ("VIF") by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). Additional copies of the VIF, together with the Company's Management Information Circular, can also be obtained from Computershare Sweden and will be available on the Company's website ( www.shamaranpetroleum.com ) as noted above. The VIF cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the VIF must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines described in the instructions provided with the VIF.

Appointment of New Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB has been appointed as the Company's new certified adviser for Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.

About ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

ShaMaran is a Canadian independent oil and gas company focused on the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The Company indirectly holds an 18% working interest (22.5% paying interest) in the Sarsang Block, and, subject to closing the previously announced transaction, will increase its indirect 27.6% working interest in the Atrush Block to 50%. The Company is listed in Toronto on TSX Venture Exchange and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker "SNM"). ShaMaran is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Important Information

This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out below on April 25, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

For further information: Elvis Pellumbi, CFO, +41 22 560 8600, [email protected], www.shamaranpetroleum.com