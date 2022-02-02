SHAMARAN CORPORATE UPDATE
Feb 02, 2022, 17:30 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm): SNM) announces the postponement of the publication of its 4Q 2021 and year-end financials and its 2021 reserves report until April 29, 2022 in order to allow the Company additional time to include in its reporting the Sarsang Acquisition, as previously announced on July 12, 2021. View PDF version
This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on February 2, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm), +46 8402 5000, [email protected].
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
ABOUT SHAMARAN
ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block and as announced in the Company's news release of July 12, 2021 upon successful closing of the acquisition from a TotalEnergies' affiliate will then also hold an 18% interest through its then wholly-owned subsidiary TEPKRI Sarsang A/S in the Sarsang Block (the "Sarsang Acquisition").
ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) under the symbol "SNM" and is part of the "Lundin Group of Companies".
SOURCE ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.
For further information: ShaMaran Investor Relations, [email protected]; Sophia Shane, Corporate Development, Canada, +1 604 806 3575, [email protected]; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden, +46 701 112615
