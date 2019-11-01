ShaMaran: Atrush Exceeds 20,000,000 Barrels of Oil Produced

The Company maintains its Atrush 2019 average daily production guidance of between 30,000 and 35,000 bopd with the prior week's average production of 46,000 bopd which is within our target exit rate between 45,000 bopd and 50,000 bopd. The Company shares in this production, pursuant to a production sharing contract, with a working interest of 27.6%.

The Atrush field is located 85 km northwest of Erbil and is one of the largest new oil developments in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The field was first discovered in 2011 and oil production started in July 2017. In its over two years of production the Atrush field has sold all its production to the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq at international market prices less a discount based on quality and transportation charges.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% working interest. through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm) under the symbol "SNM".

For further information: ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., Investor Relations, sophias@namdo.com, Investor.Relations@shamaranpetroleum.com; www.shamaranpetroleum.com; Sophia Shane, Corporate Development, Canada, +1 604 689 7842; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden, +46 701 112615

