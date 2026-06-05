HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") refers to the previous announcements regarding the admission to trading of the Company's shares on Euronext Growth Oslo (the "Listing"). PDF Version

The Company has prepared an information document solely for the purpose of the Listing. The information document is attached to this announcement and will also be made available on the Company's website (Oslo Listing and Bermuda Continuance | ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd).

View PDF ShaMaran Announces First Day of Trading on Euronext Growth Oslo and Publication of Information Document (CNW Group/ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd.)

The first day of trading in the Company's shares on Euronext Growth Oslo will be today, 5 June 2026.

Pareto Securities is acting as Euronext Growth Advisor in connection with the Listing. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as Norwegian legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Listing.

About ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd.

ShaMaran is an independent oil and gas company focused on the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The Company indirectly holds a 50% working interest in the Atrush Block and an 18% working interest in the Sarsang Block. ShaMaran is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Important Information

These materials are not and do not form a part of any offer of securities for sale, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of the Company in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Copies of these materials are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful or would require registration or other measures. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and accordingly may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in accordance with applicable U.S. state securities laws. The Company does not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. Any sale in the United States of the securities mentioned herein will be made solely to "qualified institutional buyers" (QIBs) as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act, as well as to major U.S. institutional investors under SEC Rule 15a-6 to the United States Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In any EEA member state, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that member state within the meaning of the EU Prospectus Regulation, i.e., only to investors who can receive any offering of securities referred to in this announcement without an approved prospectus in such EEA member state. "EU Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (together with any applicable implementing measures in any EEA member state).

In the United Kingdom, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at Qualified Investors who are (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). These materials are directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "will", "expected", "planned" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of certain future events. Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements.

SOURCE ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd.

Elvis Pellumbi, CFO, +41 22 560 8600, [email protected], www.shamaranpetroleum.com