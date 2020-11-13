ShaMaran Announces Annual General Meeting Results
Nov 13, 2020, 13:30 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SNM) (NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET: SNM) is pleased to report that at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held today in Vancouver, shareholders approved all of the resolutions put forward at the Meeting, and in doing so: View PDF version
- Appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers SA as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration;
- Fixed the number of directors at six (6);
- Elected Chris Bruijnzeels, Adel Chaouch, Terry L. Allen, Michael Ebsary, Keith C. Hill and William A.W. Lundin as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;
- Approved the Company's incentive stock option plan; and
- Approved an amendment to the Company's incentive stock option plan.
ABOUT SHAMARAN
ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% working interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block.
ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm) under the symbol "SNM".
