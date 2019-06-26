ShaMaran Announces Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SNM) (Nasdaq Stockholm First North: SNM) is pleased to report that at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held today in Vancouver, shareholders received the consolidated audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018 and approved all of the resolutions put forward at the Meeting, namely:

Appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers SA, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration; Fixed the number of directors at six (6); Elected Keith Hill , Chris Bruijnzeels, Adel Chaouch , Terry L. Allen , Michael Ebsary , William A.W. Lundin as directors for the ensuing year; and Approved the Company's incentive stock option plan.

Following the Meeting the Board of Directors appointed the following officers:

Chris Bruijnzeels - Chairman of the Board

Dr. Adel Chaouch – President and Chief Executive Officer

Brenden Johnstone – Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Kathy Love – Assistant Corporate Secretary

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which currently holds a 27.6% direct interest in the Atrush Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NASDAQ First North Exchange (Stockholm) under the symbol "SNM".

