ShaMaran Announces 45MMBbls Milestone Achieved and Other News

ShaMaran is pleased announce that the Atrush block, Kurdistan Region of Iraq, has surpassed the cumulative oil production milestone of 45 million barrels since its first oil in July 2017.

In addition, a new development well, CK-17, has been drilled to TD with completion activities currently ongoing. The well is expected online within the next two weeks.

Dr. Adel Chaouch, President and Chief Executive Officer of ShaMaran, commented "These recent operational achievements are noteworthy as the production milestone and development drilling have been achieved following 2020's significantly reduced development program due to the global pandemic and collapse of world crude oil prices. This is clear evidence that Atrush operations in 2021 have begun to return to normal."

ShaMaran also announces that the Company's President and CEO, Dr. Adel Chaouch, will be presenting at Småbolagsdagarna 2021, a digital event for small- and mid-sized companies, organized by Aktiespararna. Dr. Chaouch will be presenting on June 7, 2021 at 17:30 CET. The presentation will be done in English.

Members of the public have the opportunity to ask questions in connection with the ShaMaran presentation by sending text messages to +46 79 347 98 45 or by emailing [email protected] . The questions will be conveyed by Aktiespararna's moderator during the general discussion following Dr. Chaouch's presentation. Questions can be submitted in advance or in connection with the presentation.

The presentation can be followed live at aktiespararna.se/tv/live and is open to the public and does not require membership in Aktiespararna or registration in order to follow the event digitally.

A copy of the presentation will be available on ShaMaran's website www.shamaranpetroleum.com and www.thelundingroup.com .

