Shaip Launches Its Global ShaipCloud™ Platform Built for Generating AI Training Data

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Shaip (formerly known as Healthly.ai), a global leader and innovator in AI data solutions, announces the launch of its industry-agnostic AI training-data platform ShaipCloud TM. ShaipCloudTM was developed to transform unstructured text, image, speech, and video data into customized, high-quality datasets used to train artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. This new platform rounds out Shaip's already robust service offering that includes data licensing, collection, transcription, data labeling/annotation and data de-identification to help clients solve their most demanding AI initiatives, enabling smarter, faster, and better results.

A natural extension to ShaipCloudTM is Shaip Recording AppTM, available on both Apple and Google app stores. Skilled workforces across the globe can join Shaip's team as an independent contributor for data labeling & annotation.

Sourcing high-quality training data has always been a primary bottleneck to make AI work in the real world. Shaip focuses on delivering end-to-end AI training data solutions that generate value and intelligence at scale for its clients. This is all made possible through a unique combination of its human-in-the-loop platform, proven processes, and skilled global workforce. With all the elements in place, Shaip can create, license, or transform unstructured data into highly accurate and customized training datasets to meet even the most stringent timeline and budgets.

Shaip has been a recognized industry leader in the fields of medical and conversational AI with its ability to source, curate, and transcribe data in over 50 languages from across the globe. Additionally, Shaip's highly curated and de-identified healthcare datasets contain millions of patient records and thousands of hours of patient audio spanning 31 medical specialties and COVID-19 data.

Vatsal Ghiya, Shaip's CEO, stated, "It gives us immense pleasure to launch the ShaipCloudTM platform. This is another extension of our ability to bridge the gap between companies with demanding AI initiatives and the massive amounts of high-quality data needed to train ML models. We truly believe that our data, mobile apps, data annotation platform, and scalable workforce make AI work in the real world."

Commenting on the launch, Hardik Parikh, Shaip's CRO, said, "The ultimate benefit that ShaipCloudTM provides its clients is the vast amount of high-quality and accurate data; all done right the first time and delivered against the most demanding project specifications. This is evidenced by our ongoing partnerships with many Fortune 100 companies including Amazon, Microsoft, and Google."

Shaip comprises a diverse workforce of over 7,000+ skilled professionals located across the globe, who have the best opportunities to achieve what they desire in life and impact change wherever they live.

About Shaip

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Shaip is a fully managed data platform designed for companies looking to solve their most demanding AI challenges. Shaip supports all aspects of AI training data from data collection, licensing, labeling, transcribing, and de-identifying by seamlessly scaling our people, platform, and processes. Visit us at www.shaip.com .

Media Contact

Gv Freeman

CMO

877-440-5011

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Shaip

Related Links

http://www.shaip.com

