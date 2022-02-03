Shahrzad Rafati Recognized as One of Business in Vancouver's 2022 Most Influential Women in Business

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced that Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV, has been named one of Business in Vancouver's (BIV) 2022 Most Influential Women in Business. Other recipients of the award include Christine Bergeron, CEO, Vancity; Jennifer Twiner McCarron, CEO, Thunderbird Entertainment; Elizabeth Model, CEO, Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association; and Aisha Yang, Co-Founder and Sales and Marketing Director, Herbaland.

"It's humbling to be included among such incredible and influential women making a difference in each of their respective fields" commented Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV. "It is important for female leaders in Canada to empower other women to excel, and to inspire future leaders. I especially want young female entrepreneurs to think: 'If she has done it, I can do it too.' I am proof that a female founder & CEO can build a leading global business in Canada."

Founded in 2005, BBTV has grown into a leading global powerhouse in creator monetization, with a presence in 30 countries and operating in 12 languages, reaching 600 million unique viewers every month. The Company helps thousands of creators around the world become more successful by increasing their viewership and helping them make more money. As a quadruple bottom line business, amongst BBTV's many successes, the company has maintained a 0% pay gap for over the past 5 years, with 40% of employees and managers identifying as female. The company also operates on a carbon neutral basis and has developed a variety of programs for positive social impact locally and globally.

The business reached a significant milestone in October of 2020 as Shahrzad led BBTV's initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The IPO made history on the TSX as one of the Top 10 Tech listings of all time, as well as the largest across all sectors with a sole female founder & CEO and the first in the technology sector.

BIV's Most Influential Women in Business Awards honour recognized leaders in their respective fields that contribute their time and expertise to the broader British Columbian business community through board work, as advisors and mentors, and through donations of time and resources. The 2022 honourees will be celebrated at an in-person event on Tuesday, March 8th at the Terminal City Club, which will be livestreamed at biv.com .

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

