SGS North America Announces Additional DoD Environmental Laboratory Accreditation for PFAS and Air Analysis

Dayton, N.J., June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - SGS North America's Dayton, New Jersey laboratory has achieved environmental laboratory accreditation against the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) quality management system requirements for PFAS and air analysis. This accreditation complements the lab's existing conformance to the international ISO/IEC 17025 standard. The SGS Dayton lab is now qualified to perform testing and analysis in support of environmental restoration programs at DoD operations, activities, and installations, including government-owned and contractor-operated facilities, as well as formerly used defense sites.

"The DoD is facing a massive cleanup effort associated with decades of AFFF contamination and we know all too well the harms posed by toxic chemicals such as PFAS and hazardous air pollutants. We're eager to provide the government with the critical support it needs to meet the increased demands of DoD clients across the United States, to help them progress through their remediation and restoration projects," said David Chastain, General Manager of the SGS Dayton lab. Specific DoD-approved testing and analysis carried out at the Dayton lab include:

Air by EPA method TO-15;

by EPA method TO-15; PFAS for drinking water by EPA method 533;

by EPA method 533; PFAS for non-potable water and solids by EPA method 1633.

The U.S. Department of Defense established the DoD Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program to provide a unified program through which laboratories can demonstrate competency and document conformance to support the department's testing requirements and analysis. The program streamlines the process for DoD to identify and procure competent providers of environmental laboratory services. It also provides commercial laboratories with more opportunities to participate in DoD environmental sampling and testing contracts.

The SGS North American laboratory network includes four other facilities that are DoD accredited; located in North Carolina, Florida, Alaska and British Columbia. This additional accreditation in New Jersey reflects SGS' commitment to proactively working to enhance its service capabilities across the United States, which has become more imperative given the increased demand and evolving testing and detection requirements put forward by the industry.

The SGS Dayton lab's recent DoD environmental laboratory accreditation for PFAS and air analysis will significantly enhance its ability to service emergency service projects by providing critical testing and analysis support for environmental restoration programs at DoD facilities, ensuring rapid response and effective remediation efforts "As lower PFAS guidance limits and more challenging needs have been established, SGS has proactively enhanced its testing, analysis, and service capabilities," said Chastain. "As the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company, SGS is well-positioned to take on complex testing and sample analysis, while also delivering efficient service by leveraging our extensive U.S. logistical and client service infrastructure. Importantly, this DoD accreditation strengthens SGS' commitment to positively impacting industry and the environment to build a more sustainable future, alongside efforts by the U.S. government."

